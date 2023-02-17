IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Achieve Huge Milestones In Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test

The 2nd match held great value for Cheteshwar Pujara as it was his 100th test match but it got more special with new records of Ashwin and Jadeja.

February 17, 2023
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's Team India is taking on Pat Cummins-led Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The hosts were already leading the series 1-0 after a dominating inning and 132 runs victory in the first test. The match held great value for Cheteshwar Pujara as it was his 100th test match but it got more special with new records of Ashwin and Jadeja.

Their bowling attack was just as sharp as it was in the first test. Both pacers and spinners are troubling the Aussie batters. As a result, they once again faced a batting collapse. Apart from Usman Khawaja no other batter showed good intent and lost their wickets.

India's iconic spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja once again troubled the Aussies. They together rook 4 wickets in the first 50 overs of the day. Ashwin got 3 and Jadeja grabbed 1. They also got support from Shami who grabbed two crucial wickets as well.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja reached respective new milestones in this match. Jadeja grabbed his 250th test wicket after dismissing the set batter Usman Khawaja. He became the fastest Indian and the second fastest in the world to score 2500 runs and get 250 wickets.

Ashwin on the other hand grabbed his 100th test wicket against Australia. A huge milestone for the Indian marquee spinner. He definitely loves to bowl against Australia and is one of the most successful bowlers too against them.

