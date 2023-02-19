IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Reply To Manjrekar On "Do You Think Sweep is An Option" | Watch Here
Ravindra Jadeja dazzled the Australian batting order in the second innings and took seven wickets, completing his 12th five-wicket haul in test matches.
New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja's Hilarious remarks on not playing a sweep shot on his bowling to Sanjay Manjrekar is winning hearts all over the internet. During the post-match presentation ceremony of the 2nd Test match at Arun Jaitley stadium, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar asked Jadeja whether he thinks sweep is an option against him, to which the Indian all-rounder replied, "Don't think a sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket."
Thanks to his brilliant bowling, the Aussies were restricted to 113, and India got to chase only 114 runs which they did superbly, losing just four wickets and doubling their lead to 2-0 in the 4-match test series.
That's a 5-wicket haul for @imjadeja ??He's been unstoppable this morning.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/IyVceY8cd4 BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
Ravindra Jadeja bagged the man of the match award for his outstanding performance as he took ten wickets in the match and scored 26 runs.
Just @imjadeja things ??#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6wm0OeykQnBCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
Jadeja returned to International cricket after a 5-month break as he underwent knee surgery and rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He was instrumental in the first test, took seven wickets in the match, scored 70 runs, and grabbed the man of the game for his impeccable performance. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series, having 17 wickets.
For his magnificent all-round performance including a brilliant 7 -wicket haul, @imjadeja receives the Player of the Match award ?#TeamIndia win the second #INDvAUS Test by six wickets ????Scorecard https://t.co/hQpFkyZGW8@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/rFhCZZDZTg BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
Glad to hold this beauty again? #MOM pic.twitter.com/OG3tExz5wQRavindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 19, 2023
