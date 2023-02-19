Ravindra Jadeja's Hilarious remarks on not playing a sweep shot on his bowling to Sanjay Manjrekar is winning hearts all over the internet.

During the post-match presentation ceremony of the 2nd Test match at Arun Jaitley stadium, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar asked Jadeja whether he thinks sweep is an option against him, to which the Indian all-rounder replied, "Don't think a sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket."

Ravindra Jadeja dazzled the Australian batting order in the second innings and took seven wickets, completing his 12th fice-wicket haul in test matches.

Thanks to his brilliant bowling, the Aussies were restricted to 113, and India got to chase only 114 runs which they did superbly, losing just four wickets and doubling their lead to 2-0 in the 4-match test series.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged the man of the match award for his outstanding performance as he took ten wickets in the match and scored 26 runs.

For his magnificent all-round performance including a brilliant 7-wicket haul, Ravindra Jadeja receives the Player of the Match award. India won the second Test by six wickets.

Jadeja returned to International cricket after a 5-month break as he underwent knee surgery and rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

He was instrumental in the first test, took seven wickets in the match, scored 70 runs, and grabbed the man of the game for his impeccable performance. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series, having 17 wickets.