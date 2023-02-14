India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

? NEWS ?: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS Details ?https://t.co/0KtDRJYhvg BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2023

Shreyas was struggling with his lower back injury and was ruled out of the series against New Zealand as well. He shared a video from his official Twitter handle of his recovery. It would be really exciting to watch whether he would be benched or he would be able to secure a spot for himself in the playing XI for the 2nd Test, which is to be played from 17th February at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Weathering the storm my own way ? pic.twitter.com/9cFqwrwRSw Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 9, 2023

India has crushed Australia in the 1st test match at Nagpur, winning the first test match by an inning at 132 runs and is currently leading the 4-match test series 4-0.

Mitchell Starc has also joined the Australian squad and is likely to play the 2nd Test match.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav