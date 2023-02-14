IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer To Join India Squad For Delhi Test
Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.
New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Shreyas was struggling with his lower back injury and was ruled out of the series against New Zealand as well. He shared a video from his official Twitter handle of his recovery. It would be really exciting to watch whether he would be benched or he would be able to secure a spot for himself in the playing XI for the 2nd Test, which is to be played from 17th February at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
? NEWS ?: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #TeamIndia | #INDvAUSDetails ?https://t.co/0KtDRJYhvg BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2023
India has crushed Australia in the 1st test match at Nagpur, winning the first test match by an inning at 132 runs and is currently leading the 4-match test series 4-0. Mitchell Starc has also joined the Australian squad and is likely to play the 2nd Test match. India's squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav
Weathering the storm my own way ? pic.twitter.com/9cFqwrwRSwShreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 9, 2023
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
