Ravindra Jadeja on Monday was left gutted after being involved in a run out that resulted in the dismissal of his captain Ajinkya Rahane in the ongoing 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jadeja wanted to steal a quick single when batting on 49 but Rahane was caught millimetres short of making his ground at the striker’s end as his sublime knock ended on 112.

After pushing one from Nathan Lyon to covers, Jadeja called up Rahane for a single but Marnus Labuschagne pounced on the ball in quick time before releasing it for wicketkeeper Tim Paine to take the bails off just in the nick of time. The decision was referred to the third umpire and Rahane was adjudged out.

Upon seeing the replay on the giant screen at the ground, Jadeja looked disappointed. Australia captain Paine then made a cheeky comment at his expense, saying “Get the knife out this time, not the sword.”

The Aussie skipper was referring to Jadeja’s famous sword celebrations which he performs upon reaching fifty or hundred. However, the India allrounder did complete his half-century, his 15th of Test career, and as expected brought out the iconic celebration.

Australia targeted India batters with short delivery, especially Jadeja who ducked and missed few before connecting one delivered by Mitchell Starc which ended his innings on 57.

Jadeja’s century-stand helped India take a sizeable lead against Australia as they were bowled out for 326 on the third day. Together the pair added 121 runs for the sixth wicket.

India took a first innings lead of 131 runs.

Australia lead the four-match Test series 1-0 after their eight-wicket win in Adelaide Test where India were bowled out for 36 runs – their lowest ever in the format.