IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Travid Head In Place Of David Warner For Mitchell Johnson, Says 'That's Where It Got Murky For Me'

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson reckons that Australia should look to elevate Matthew Renshaw in the opening slot and bring in Travis Head in the mix of things in place of David Warner for the second Test of the four-match series against India scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi starting February 17, 2023. Warner, who has not had the best of times in India, looked a bit out of the sorts in the first Test in Nagpur.

Head, however, has had a great twelve months playing for Australia and his off-spin can come in handy Indian conditions - something that Australia might have missed in the first Test. Johnson feels that horses for courses policy should be applicable for all players and going by Warner's previous record in the subcontinent, it only makes sense to for Head instead of the left-handed opening batter.

"I would drop David Warner, elevate Matthew Renshaw to open and bring Travis Head into the middle order. If it's about horses for courses policy based on the previous form in the subcontinent, why didn't that apply to Warner? That's where it got murky for me," Johnson wrote in a column for Western Australia.

However, head coach Andrew McDonald has dismissed any such possibility of Head opening the batting in the second Test and said there has been no such discussion over the matter.

"We haven't discussed that at all. We'll discuss the performance of the first Test match. We haven't even got into a selection discussion. The benefit out of losing the game so quickly is we've got a little bit more thinking time to work through what scenarios are for us and that starts today. It's a sample size of one game, in Nagpur," told the media on Sunday.

India lead the series 1-0 leading into the Delhi Test and would look to prepare another turner to make life difficult for the Aussies.