Batting great VVS Laxman advised Team India to put behind Adelaide drubbing and move forward for a fresh beginning in the remaining three Test matches of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian cricket team suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in the Adelaide Test, where they registered their lowest-ever Test score - 36 in the second innings of the match. <p></p> <p></p>The batsmen are facing a lot of scrutiny for their debacle in Day-Night Test as the Aussie bowlers exposed their technical flaws. <p></p> <p></p>However, Laxman claims that the poor show in Adelaide should not define the Indian batting unit, who has performed on several occasions in all parts of the world. <p></p> <p></p>"This freak occurrence should not define these players, who have played and performed enough times in all parts of the world. I am not saying dismiss what happened, but it's imperative to put it in perspective. India had scrapped for six sessions to get their noses in front, only for a crazy 70-minute passage to undo the good work," Laxman wrote in his column for Times of India. <p></p> <p></p>Laxman further said it will be a true test of Team India's character and mettle in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli and senior pacer Mohammed Shami. Kohli has been granted paternity leave, while Shami has sustained a fracture, which ruled him out of the remaining matches of the series. <p></p> <p></p>"Only a quarter of the Test series is over. With three matches to go, there is all to play for. This is a true test of the team's character and mettle, more so with the captain and Mohammed Shami unavailable from here on." <p></p> <p></p>The former Indian cricketer is optimistic about the visitors' chances and wants the new heroes to emerge and rise to the occasion. <p></p> <p></p>"There is a great chance for new heroes to emerge, for men to put their hand up and rise to the occasion. It's time to put Adelaide behind and target a fresh beginning," Laxman wrote.