Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led the fight back on day third for India as they send 8 Aussie batters back to the pavilion in the first 16 overs of the first session itself. Australia gained a 1-run lead after stopping India's first innings on 262 runs.

It seemed as if Australia would have finally managed to turn the tables on the hosts. However, India's iconic spin duo had different plans for the tourist. Their spin show once again turned out to be too much for the Aussies.

Australian batsman trying to survive Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja bowling this morning! Ash Anna should be vice captain of Indian test team, Legend.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/swBtLnVCKJ Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) February 19, 2023

Ash Anna and Sir Jadeja Distributing Wickets between them pic.twitter.com/vSfWCvOGiH ?????? (@RadionKohli74) February 19, 2023

Twitter has stormed with hilarious memes after Ashwin and Jadeja's dominant spin extravaganza at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Apart from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, no one could even manage to reach a double-figure score.

If India manages to restrict Australia before 150 they can have a clear route to victory and they would be able to take an undisputed lead. At the time of writing Australia's second innings score is 113 for 9 wickets. Jadeja grabbed a six-wicket haul and Ashwin took three big wickets