India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli once again scripted history after completing 25000 International runs. He became 6th cricketer and the second Indian to reach this milestone. He has once again joined the elite list of players with Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Jacques Kallis.

The modern-day great reached this milestone at his home ground, which made this feat more iconic for him. Ever since returning to his form, he has been in tremendous touch. He became the fastest batter to reach this milestone in style after smashing a straight boundary on Nathan Lyon.

Before the second test match that is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Virat needed 52 runs to complete this milestone. However, his first innings came to an end on 44 runs after a controversial LBW dismissal.

Now he needed 8 more runs which he completed in the second innings. At the time of writing Team India still needs 51 more runs to win and Kohli would like to make sure that his side's victory and give them an undisputed lead of 2-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat couldn't put on an impressive performance in the first test but showed a glimpse of his extraordinary class in the second innings.