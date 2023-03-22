Rohit Sharma's Team India is facing Steve Smith-led Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium. The series is currently leveled 1-1 and the series decider is being played in Chennai.

The Men in Blue's bowling line-up led by India's deputy in charge stunned the Aussies' star-studded batting. Hardik Pandya grabbed three big wickets in quick successions and then was later joined by Kuldeep Yadav, who dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to throw the visitors completely on backfoot.