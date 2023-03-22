Advertisement

IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Absolute Ripper From Kuldeep Yadav Cleans Up Alex Carey

Updated: March 22, 2023 4:46 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Chennai: Rohit Sharma's Team India is facing Steve Smith-led Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium. The series is currently leveled 1-1 and the series decider is being played in Chennai.

The Men in Blue's bowling line-up led by India's deputy in charge stunned the Aussies' star-studded batting. Hardik Pandya grabbed three big wickets in quick successions and then was later joined by Kuldeep Yadav, who dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to throw the visitors completely on backfoot.

Stoinis along with Craey joined a 58 runs partnership which was put to an end by Axar Patel, who dismissed Stoinis. Then came one of the highlights when a ripper from Kuldeep Yadav clean-bowled Alex Carey.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Playing 11

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

