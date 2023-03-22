Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya and marquee spinner in white-ball cricket Kuldeep Yadav grabbed three wickets each and played important role in restricting the Aussies' innings to 269 runs. They were in top-notch form and had Aussie batters on their toes throughout.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is facing Steve Smith Australia in the third and final ODI of the series. The series is leveled 1-1 as both sides are colliding in a series decider at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue side bowling first managed to bundle the visitors down for 269 runs.

Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel grabbed 2 wickets each too and provided support to Indian bowling from the other end. Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, and Sean Abbott did play good cameo knocks in the end and provided a final push.

Apart from the high-octane action at the Chepauk Stadium, there is a father-son duo that is taking over the internet. In the picture, you can see the father wearing Kohli's jersey and getting his son on his shoulders that is wearing MS Dhoni's jersey.

Team India need 270 runs to win the third ODI and the series. Winning the series is crucial to boost India's morale ahead of the ICC 50-over World Cup that they would be hosting later this year.

1st Innings Brief Scores: Australia 269 all out in 49 overs (Mitchell Marsh 47, Alex Carey 38; Hardik Pandya 3/44, Kuldeep Yadav 3/56) against India