Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the series-deciding third ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The series is currently locked at one-all with Australia winning the first ODI before India came back to pocked the second match on Friday.

Despite twin injuries concern, India have gone unchanged for the game but Australia have made one change to their playing XI from Rajkot. They have replaced Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood.

Finch’s men had put on a clinic in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium with a 10-wicket thrashing of their hosts. However, a combined batting display that saw Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kohli hitting big fifties helped India set up a mammoth target which proved beyond the tourists’ reach.

In his pitch report, Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar predicted the surface will offer assistance to spinners and that the teams might have a rethink on their strategy to chase on this pitch as the aim would be to put the opponent under pressure after posting big total.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa