IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Replaces KL Rahul As WIcket-Keeper At Chepauk Stadium
The hero of the first ODI, KL Rahul once again made headlines as he was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the middle. Rahul walked out of the ground for an unknown reason.
Chennai: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium. The series is currently leveled 1-1 and the series decider is being played in Chennai. The hero of the first ODI, KL Rahul once again made headlines as he was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the middle. Rahul walked out of the ground for an unknown reason. KL Rahul is being seen as India's go-to wicket-keeper for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the 50-over World Cup and that's why fans stormed Twitter questioning his sudden absence.
KL u come back or else I'm gonna cry! ? please tell me he's okayklrahul_ananyapanday (@aayuuuuu__) March 22, 2023
What's happened to kl rahulBro Rakhul Duraisamy (@RakhulD) March 22, 2023
What happened to #KLRahul? ..why he can't keep ?#INDvAUSMuktiranjan Behura (@MuktiranjanBeh7) March 22, 2023
Team India was not much successful in the first batting powerplay but the Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya brought the Men in Blue back in the game with three wickets in quick successions. He dismissed Travis Head, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Playing 11 Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
