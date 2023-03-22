Rohit Sharma-led Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium. The series is currently leveled 1-1 and the series decider is being played in Chennai. The hero of the first ODI, KL Rahul once again made headlines as he was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the middle. Rahul walked out of the ground for an unknown reason.

KL Rahul is being seen as India's go-to wicket-keeper for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the 50-over World Cup and that's why fans stormed Twitter questioning his sudden absence.