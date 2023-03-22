Advertisement

The hero of the first ODI, KL Rahul once again made headlines as he was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the middle. Rahul walked out of the ground for an unknown reason.

Updated: March 22, 2023 3:16 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Chennai: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium. The series is currently leveled 1-1 and the series decider is being played in Chennai. The hero of the first ODI, KL Rahul once again made headlines as he was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the middle. Rahul walked out of the ground for an unknown reason.

KL Rahul is being seen as India's go-to wicket-keeper for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the 50-over World Cup and that's why fans stormed Twitter questioning his sudden absence.

Team India was not much successful in the first batting powerplay but the Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya brought the Men in Blue back in the game with three wickets in quick successions. He dismissed Travis Head, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Playing 11

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

