IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Online & On TV
In the first three months of 2023, India have played nine ODI matches besides six T20Is and four Tests. But the focus was always on the ODIs.
New Delhi: India are engaged in the third ODI match of the three match series at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The current ODI series against Australia is tied at 1-1, Men in blue won the first ODI by five wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With regular captain Rohit Sharma missing the game, Hardik Pandya led the side. While in the second match India had to face humiliation, as Aussie won the match by 10 wickets. Both teams will look to win the series decider. In the first three months of 2023, India have played nine ODI matches besides six T20Is and four Tests. But the focus was always on the ODIs.
Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI online and on TV in India:
When will the 3rd ODI between India and Australia take place?
The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Australia take place?
The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
What time will the 3rd ODI between India and Australia start?
The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will start at 1:30 PM (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?
The 3rd ODI between India and Australia can be watched on Star Sports Network.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia match will be available on Hotstar app.
