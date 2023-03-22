IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Online & On TV

India are engaged in the third ODI match of the three match series at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The current ODI series against Australia is tied at 1-1, Men in blue won the first ODI by five wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With regular captain Rohit Sharma missing the game, Hardik Pandya led the side. While in the second match India had to face humiliation, as Aussie won the match by 10 wickets. Both teams will look to win the series decider. In the first three months of 2023, India have played nine ODI matches besides six T20Is and four Tests. But the focus was always on the ODIs.