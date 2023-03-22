IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Just 2 Runs Away From Reaching Massive Milestone As Pair

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to compete against Steve Smith's Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

The series is currently leveled 1-1. The series decider would also provide Indian batting icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to reach a massive milestone as a pair.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are just 2 runs aware from completing 5000 ODI runs as a pair. They have batted with a 62.47 average which also includes 18 hundred & 15 fifties from just 85 innings. They are undoubtedly one of the most iconic pairs in the history of the game.

However, both Virat and Rohit are yet to play a good knock in the ongoing ODI series and would be looking forward to having a good outing with the bat in the final ODI. The Mitchell Starc storm blew the Indian batting line-up completely in the last match and the Men in Blue would be looking forward to countering that too.

Winning the series would be crucial for Team India ahead of the 50-over World Cup set to be hosted by them later this year as this will boost their confidence ahead of the global tournament.

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj