IND Vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Australia 3rd Test

Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to take on Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the four-match test series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The hosts are currently leading the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-0 and would like to win the series with a victory in the third test. The win in the Indore test would not only put the series in India's court but would also put them in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time.

Australia would be without their regular skipper Pat Cummins, who has returned to his nation to be by the side of his ailing mother. Steve Smith would have the Team's command in his absence. However, Aussies would be a little happy with Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green coming back to the side for the remaining tests.

When Will India vs Australia Be played?

India vs Australia will be played on March 1

Where Will India vs Australia be played?

India vs Australia will be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time does India vs Australia begin?

India vs Australia will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia?

India vs Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia?

India vs Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Squad

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain for 3rd test) (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat