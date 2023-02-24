LIVE NOW
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons, Steve Smith Likely To Lead Australia vs India In Indore
Cummins, who left for Sydney after the second Test due to family reasons will not return to India before the third Test in Indore from March 1
12:04 AM
Border-Gavaskar Trophy:
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Steve Smith is likely to lead Australia in the third Test as skipper Pat Cummins has decided to skip the third Test.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons, Steve Smith Likely To Lead Australia vs India In Indore
We Had No Right To Win...: Ashleigh Gardner Reflects On Australia's T20 World Cup Semifinal Win Over India
LIVE SCOREBOARD
United Arab Emirates Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
23 Feb 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 1 wicket
Nepal Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
21 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Scotland by 2 wickets
Scotland Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
20 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Scotland beat Namibia by 43 runs
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
16 Feb 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT - 19 Feb 2023
England beat New Zealand by 267 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS