IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul Dravid Bowls To Shubman Gill At Nets In Indore

On the eve of Indore test, India's star opener Shubman Gill was doing batting practice in the nets and the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid himself took up the role of bowler for him

Indore: Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to take on Steve Smith-led Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts are currently leading the series 2-0 and if they manage to win the Indore test, they would not only win the series but would also find themselves in the final of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row.

On the eve of the Indore test, everyone got their lace tightened up. The players are sweating it up in the nets and once such sight was visible when India's star opener Shubman Gill was doing batting practice in the nets and the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid himself took up the role of bowler for him.

Shubman Gill is yet to play a single match in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy despite his top-notch form and performance in the recent series. This even started a debate on social media where people demanded he should replace out-of-form KL Rahul in the playing 11.

There's no clear verdict on whether Gill would make a return to the playing 11 or not but he was also the first 0ne yesterday to get into the nets and was involved in slip-catching drills with Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. This all does indicate his return but the bigger question is who would he be replacing in the playing 11.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat