IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Reaching This Massive Milestone

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is on the verge of reaching yet another historic milestone in his career as India prepare to battle it out against Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is on the verge of reaching yet another historic milestone in his career as India prepare to battle it out against Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The hosts are leading the four-match test series against Aussies 2-0 and they would not only win the series with a victory in the Indore test but would also find themselves in the final of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row.

Rohit Sharma is just 45 runs short of completing 17000 International runs and becoming the 7th Indian player to reach this milestone. He has joined an elite list with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virender Sehwag.

The Hitman of Team India has already smashed a ton in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and would have the chance to reach this milestone too in the third test. Rohit is in incredible form and reaching this milestone would just make this series more special. Earlier, Virat Kohli completed 25000 International runs during the Delhi test.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat