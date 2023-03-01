IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc: India Captain Out Twice In 1st Over As Australia Opt Not To Review

India captain Rohit Sharma was right in the thick of things from the very first ball in the third Test match played between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Mitchell Starc was fit to play and was immediately roped in the playing XI by Australia. The Australia fast bowler known for his swing, made an immediate impact and got Rohit to nick to a ball that moved away in the very first ball of the Test match.

The entire Australian slip cordon was confident that the India captain had edged it but the umpire was not convinced and so wasn't Alex Carey. Instead of opting for the review, Australia decided to move on with things only to regret later as the replays suggested that the ball had just brushed off Rohit's bat before Carey took the catch behind the stumps.

If this wasn't enough, Australia repeated the same mistake three balls later as Starc got the ball to nip back to the right-hander and Rohit, once again was caught napping in front of his stumps. The umpire ruled it in favour of the batter and Steve Smith decided not to review the decision. The replays once again suggested that it would have crashed into the off stump.

Earlier, India won the toss and decided to bat first on a wicket that looked very dry and is expected to turn square right from the word go. Rohit's survived twice in the first over but failed to capitalise on the double-reprieve as left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann got rid of the India skipper.

India decided to drop KL Rahul as Shubman Gill got his first opportunity of the series while pacer Mohammed Shami was rested and Umesh Yadav was brought into the side. Australia made a couple of changes as well with Starc replacing Pat Cummins and Cameron Green coming in place of David Warner.

"We will have a bat first. It is a pretty good dressing room and like you said the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket (here) but this one (surface) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills and be at it all the time. We aren't there yet (WTC final) and we have to come and win this game, we have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests. It is important to stay present. We have made two changes - Gill comes in place of KL. We have rested Shami and Umesh comes in," said Rohit after winning the toss.