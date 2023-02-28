IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Virat Kohli 77 Runs Shy Of Reaching Massive Milestone At Home

India's star batter Virat Kohli is on verge of reaching yet another historic milestone. He would have the opportunity in the Indore test when Rohit Sharma's Team India would take on Steve Smith-led Australia at the Holkar Stadium

Indore: India's star batter Virat Kohli is on verge of reaching yet another historic milestone. He would have the opportunity in the Indore test when Rohit Sharma's Team India would take on Steve Smith-led Australia at the Holkar Stadium for the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The modern-day great is currently 77 runs short of completing 4000 test runs while playing on home soil. If he manages to score them, he would become the fifth Indian batter to reach this iconic milestone and join an elite list with Sachin Tendulkar (7216), Rahul Dravid (5598), Sunil Gavaskar (5067) and Virender Sehwag (4656).

Kohli currently got 3923 runs in the 48 test matches he played in India with an astonishing average of 59.44. This also includes 13 tons and 12 half centuries. The Run-Machine also completed 25000 International runs in the Delhi test.

However, there haven't been any impressive knocks from Kohli in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. He has only scored 12, 44, and 20 in the three innings he got to bat. Meanwhile, Kohli was seen helping teammates in slip-catching drills ahead of the third test match.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat