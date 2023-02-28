Virat Kohli Doesn't Give Rest To Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Net Bowling Experience

Virat Kohli Doesn't Give Rest To Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Net Bowling Experience

Ahead of the Indore test, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed his struggle to bowl the star Indian batter Virat Kohli in the nets and revealed that the former Indian skipper doesn't give rest to seamers

Updated: February 28, 2023 2:54 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Indore: Team India is set to face Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium. The win would not only make them the winner of the series but would also put them in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time.

Ahead of the Indore test, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed his struggle to bowl the star Indian batter Virat Kohli in the nets and revealed that the former Indian skipper doesn't give rest to seamers to settle after delivering a bowl.

"Pujji Bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara), he plays with a deep focus in Test cricket... Virat bhai does not give rest to the fast bowler. He gets ready immediately after hitting the shot, I don't even get time to settle," Siraj said on SG Cricket YouTube channel when asked which batsman he enjoys bowling in the nets.

"After hitting the shot, the batsman looks here and there, but Virat Bhai... he gets ready immediately. He has this passion... his aggression, which is amazing about a superstar like him," he added.

Siraj has been impressive for India in ODIs and also made it into the Indian Test XI on most occasions. The paceman is currently a part of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy squad.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

(inputs from IANS)

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli Doesn't Give Rest To Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Net Bowling Experience
Virat Kohli Opens About The Time When He Feared Getting Dropped From Team India
IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Virat Kohli 77 Runs Shy Of Reaching Massive Milestone At Home
Shubman Gill Or KL Rahul: Rohit Sharma Clears The Air On India's Second Opener For Third Test
IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul Dravid Bowls To Shubman Gill At Nets In Indore
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cri...

Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

Virat Kohli Opens About The Time When He Feared Getting Drop...

IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Virat Kohli 77 Runs Shy Of Reaching Mas...

Shubman Gill Or KL Rahul: Rohit Sharma Clears The Air On Ind...

Advertisement