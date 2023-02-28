Virat Kohli Doesn't Give Rest To Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Net Bowling Experience

Ahead of the Indore test, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed his struggle to bowl the star Indian batter Virat Kohli in the nets and revealed that the former Indian skipper doesn't give rest to seamers

Indore: Team India is set to face Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium. The win would not only make them the winner of the series but would also put them in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time. Team India is set to face Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium. The win would not only make them the winner of the series but would also put them in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time.

Ahead of the Indore test, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed his struggle to bowl the star Indian batter Virat Kohli in the nets and revealed that the former Indian skipper doesn't give rest to seamers to settle after delivering a bowl.

"Pujji Bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara), he plays with a deep focus in Test cricket... Virat bhai does not give rest to the fast bowler. He gets ready immediately after hitting the shot, I don't even get time to settle," Siraj said on SG Cricket YouTube channel when asked which batsman he enjoys bowling in the nets.

"After hitting the shot, the batsman looks here and there, but Virat Bhai... he gets ready immediately. He has this passion... his aggression, which is amazing about a superstar like him," he added.

Siraj has been impressive for India in ODIs and also made it into the Indian Test XI on most occasions. The paceman is currently a part of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy squad.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

(inputs from IANS)