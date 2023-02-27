IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Leads Fielding Practice For Shubman Gill And Co
The former Indian skipper Virat Kohli led the slip-catching drill and helped Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul during it.
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to face Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the four-match test series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Smith would be leading the Aussie side for the third test as Pat Cummins has returned to his nation to be by the side of his ailing mother. He would try to get the Aussie train back on the track. The hosts are currently leading the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-0. The Indian side would like to win the third test and not only win the Border Gavaskar Trophy but also secure their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time. Team India is currently practicing in Indore.
They are spending hours in nets and in other drills. The former Indian skipper Virat Kohli even led the slip-catching drill and helped Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul during it. In the video posted by BCCI, you can see Kohli batting on his knees and diverting the balls towards Iyer and Gill who are standing in slip position. The team can be seen clearly enjoying the practice and it always gets more energetic and thrilling when Virat Kohli is involved in it. There's also a huge question about Shubman Gill being a part of playing 11 and KL Rahul's spot in the team.
