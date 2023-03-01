IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Why Mohammed Shami Has Been Rested?

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Mohammed Shami had only bowled 30 overs in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar series and his absence in the third Test match against Australia came as a surprise to many -even if he was rested. (PIC CREDIT: @ICC)

Indore: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that was expected to turn right away and while there were not too many changes expected except for Shubman Gill playing in place of KL Rahul, some of us were in for a surprise. There was no Mohammed Shami in the Indian line-up and Umesh Yadav was drafted into the side. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that was expected to turn right away and while there were not too many changes expected except for Shubman Gill playing in place of KL Rahul, some of us were in for a surprise. There was no Mohammed Shami in the Indian line-up and Umesh Yadav was drafted into the side.

With Rohit stating that Shami has been rested for the third Test at the toss, one cannot help but think whether the India fast bowler needed that rest or it has been forced upon him. The 32-year-old fast bowler had so far bowled 30 overs in the first two Test matches and with the Indore pitch expected to be a rank turner - just by the look of it, there was every possibility of him not having to bowl too many overs either in that track. But he would have been more than a handy addition to the team. Simply because of the line and length he prefers to bowl on low-bouncy tracks such as the one we have on offer in Indore.

"It is important to stay present. We have made two changes - Gill comes in place of KL. We have rested Shami and Umesh comes in," Rohit had said after winning the toss.

The last Test match ended within three days and there was a 10-day break before the Indore Test match. Simply put - it is hard to understand the logic behind resting one of your best fast bowlers unless he is carrying a niggle or there is some kind of an injury concern.

The great Wasim Akram and Kapil Dev have said this time and again that as a fast bowler - the more you bowl, the better you get. Bowling fitness is a lot different than just being physically fit to play and resting a bowler, who - as many would believe as one of the best fast bowlers going around is a little bit difficult to understand.

Maybe, the Indian think-tank will be able to throw some more light and make it look a bit more logical than what it seems right now.