IND Vs AUS 4th Test: 'Aage Jaake 8-10,000 Run Aaram Se Kar Lega', Says Sunil Gavaskar On Shubman Gill's Future

India's star opener Shubman Gill once again played an astonishing knock and smashed his second Test ton. His knock helped the hosts receive a steady and quick start that they needed for a massive 480 runs first innings chase.

"He has a lot of time. When he plays a defensive shot, the way he bends forward, even against Mitchell Starc he presents a straight face of the bat and plays a forward defence, it was so pleasing to see. It shows that he has confidence. He doesn't only play on the backfoot. His foot moves forward and he has a solid defence, not just a solid attack. And in Test cricket, you need that," Gavaskar said during a conversation post-lunch on Star Sports on Day 3.

"Shuffling back and forth against pace bowlers isn't very easy. But he picks the lines and lengths really well. Kisi bhi ballebaaz ke paas agar time ho, usne agar apne career ko shambhala, toh aage jaake 8-10,000 run aaram se kar lega (If a batter has time, if he keeps his career in the right direction, he can easily score 8-10,000 runs in Tests)," he added.

Gill went on and smashed a magnificent ton following the praise from the Indian legend. He first joined an opening partnership of 74 runs with Rohit Sharma, then a 113 runs stand with Cheteshwar Pujara. He also added another 58 runs while batting with Virat Kohli. His astonishing 128 runs knock came to end at the hands of Nathan Lyon.