Australian team would be wearing black arms on day 2 of the fourth test final test as a mark of respect for Pat Cummins' mother, who passed away overnight.

Updated: March 10, 2023 9:32 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Ahmedabad: Australian team would be wearing black arms on day 2 of the fourth test final test as a mark of respect for Pat Cummins' mother, who passed away overnight. Cricket Australia confirmed the tragic news about captain Pat Cummins' mother has died after a long battle with illness.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," Cricket Australia wrote on their Twitter account.

Australia's red ball skipper Pat Cummins flew back home after the second Border Gavaskar Trophy test to be by the side of his mother after she was placed in palliative care last month. The whole cricketing world is sending their condolences to the Cummins in such a difficult time as he mourns the loss of his mother.

"I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding," Cummins said in a statement as he departed the India tour in February.

