Australian team would be wearing black arms on day 2 of the fourth test final test as a mark of respect for Pat Cummins' mother, who passed away overnight. Cricket Australia confirmed the tragic news about captain Pat Cummins' mother has died after a long battle with illness.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," Cricket Australia wrote on their Twitter account.