IND Vs AUS 4th Test: 'Expectations I Have From Myself, Is More Important To Me', Says Virat Kohli After Ahmedabad Test

Virat Kohli was awarded player of the match award for his magnificent ton. He ended his more than three-year-long Test century drought. This was also his 75th International century making him the second batter ever to do so after Sachin Tendulkar.

Ahmedabad: The fourth Test between India and Australia has ended in a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the hosts' winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 and retaining the trophy at home. The fourth Test between India and Australia has ended in a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the hosts' winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 and retaining the trophy at home.

With more than an hour left on the clock for the game to end, both teams called for the match to end, as it reached the inevitable result of draw, as India pocketed their 16th consecutive series win at home. Also, it is the fourth straight series between India and Australia that has ended at 2-1 scoreline.

The modern-day great talked about his outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the post-match interaction and said "To be honest, the expectations I have from myself as a player is more important to me. I felt I was batting well from the first innings at Nagpur. We focused on batting for long. I did that to an extent but not to the capability that I have done in the past. Was a little disappointed for that."

"Relief from the point of view that I could play the way I wanted to play. I was happy with my defence. I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field. When I was 60 not out, we decided to play positively. But we lost Shreyas to injury and were a batter short. So, we decided to playtime. They were good with the ball and placed some good fields. We got a bit of a lead and gave ourselves some sort of a chance," he added.

India and Australia will meet again in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in England from June 7-11. India's spot was sealed after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish at Hagley Oval.