IND Vs AUS, 4th Test: Mark Waugh Slams Indian Management For Ahmedabad Pitch, Says 'This Is Not On'

Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh has remarked on the Narendra Modi stadium's pitch, describing it "This is not on".

The pitch for the ongoing Ahmedabad Test between India and Australia has been the major talking point even before it started.

Be it the first Test in Nagpur, second in Delhi, third in Indore or fourth in Ahmedabad, many spectators, experts, and cricket pundits have expressed their mixed opinions on the pitches on offer.

"I don't know how you don't know what pitch you're playing on. In Australia, I think the grounds man and curators are told months in advance, so they set up the pitch for the camera, the side screen, and the spectators. But in India, it's different.

"I don't know what's going on here, but I think something needs to be done about this," Waugh was quoted as saying while doing commentary for Fox Cricket.

He also drew comparison between Indian pitches and the ones in Country cricket, calling them similar because, in both cases, multiple pitches are prepared, and the final one is chosen depending upon the opposition.

"It's a bit like county cricket. You used to turn up to county grounds and there would be three pitches prepared depending on who turned up for the opposition side, then they would decide.

"I don't know what's going on here but I think something needs to be done about this." he added.