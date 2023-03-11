Virat Kohli now has completed 4000 test runs while playing on home soil. He even smashed his 29th test half-century too and is currently batting on 59 not out at the end of stumps day 3. He played a crucial knock and didn't allow the team to fall on backfoot after Shubman's departure.

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli seemed in astonishing touch as he took charge of the Indian innings after the dismissal of Shubman Gill on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 that is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli during this knock reached yet another milestone.

The host came out to chase Australia's massive first innings total of 480 runs. They got the ideal start for it as the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill joined a good 74 runs opening stand. Rohit, on the other hand, did not turn the start around as he left after scoring 35.

Cheteshwar Pujara walked out and joined a massive 113 runs stand with Gill before his departure. Gill went on to smash his second test ton. He played his role perfectly and provided Team India with a perfect start.

However, Gill's astonishing knock came to an end at 128 runs at the hands of Nathan Lyon. The Indian 'Run Machine' was now in charge because Team India's work was not yet finished. He struck his 29th test fifty and the first of this series. The Aussies were unable to take advantage of the breakthroughs due to his knock.