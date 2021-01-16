Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed India’s vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday. Lyon – who is playing his 100th Test – has now picked Rohit on most occasions in the longer format of the game. Rohit has fallen prey to the offie on six occasions. The Mumbai Indians skipper has faced 258 deliveries off Lyon in Tests.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada has got the better of Rohit on five occasions, while Vernon Philander has dismissed the Indian opener three times.

The wicket was also his 397th wicket, three short of 400. If he gets there, he will become the 3rd Australian bowler to ever cross the elite 400-mark after legends Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Rohit – who had seen off the early burst from the pacers – may have wanted to shift gears. Rohit came down the track and hit it in the air, Mitchell Starc made ground from deep long on to hold onto the catch.

Rohit departed for 44 off 74 balls. His knock was laced with six boundaries.

Earlier in the day, Indian bowlers came to the party as they bundled out Australia for 369 runs. Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, and Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets apiece.

India started off well as Shubman Gill and Rohit got the side off to a steady and solid start. But having weathered the early storm, Gill fell prey to Pat Cummins’ first ball.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 62 for two at tea on day 3. Rain has delayed the start of the final session.

With the series lock at 1-1, this decider seems to be well-poised and has the makings of a classic.