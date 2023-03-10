IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Faces Massive Lash Out As He Jokingly Tries To Hit Ishan Kishan - Watch
Australia at the end of day 1 managed to put 255 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of four wickets. The Aussie opener Usman Khawaja is batting on 104 runs while getting company from Cameron Green who is one run short of his half-century.
Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, the hosts didn't receive the start they wanted on day 1 of the Ahmedabad test. The tourists were able to withstand the dominant Indian bowling line-up and put together a good score at the end of day 1. The match had lots of exciting moments and had everyone's attention throughout day 1. There was also a hilarious segment that caught lots of attention. During the match, Ishan Kishan came out to give drinks. While rushing back to the dressing room, he dropped the bottle in the Indian skipper's hand. While returning to pick it up, Rohit tried to jokingly slap him.
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma's bad behaviour with junior Ishan Kishan #RohitSharma #vadapav #ishankishan #DCvsMI #MumbaiIndians #DelhiCapitals #NarendraModiStadium #Shami #viratkholi #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/utC0PfUR48ADITYA RAJPUT (@adityar4jput) March 9, 2023
Rohit sharma trying to manhandle ishan kishanWhat does he think, is ishan his personal servant ? Shameful behavior pic.twitter.com/L0hvUhqcif M. (@IconicKohIi) March 9, 2023
However, the internet is not always kind, Rohit Sharma is facing a massive lash-out from fans for his actions. The fans are accusing him of 'manhandling' and 'disrespecting' Ishan Kishan. Rohit's actions were out of fun and had no intention of disrespecting Ishan in any way. Unfortunately, the whole matter was blown out of proportion by fans on social media. Australia at the end of day 1 managed to put 255 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of four wickets. The Aussie opener Usman Khawaja is batting on 104 runs while getting company from Cameron Green who is one run short of his half-century.
