Rohit Sharma-led Team India is taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, the hosts didn't receive the start they wanted on day 1 of the Ahmedabad test. The tourists were able to withstand the dominant Indian bowling line-up and put together a good score at the end of day 1.

The match had lots of exciting moments and had everyone's attention throughout day 1. There was also a hilarious segment that caught lots of attention. During the match, Ishan Kishan came out to give drinks. While rushing back to the dressing room, he dropped the bottle in the Indian skipper's hand. While returning to pick it up, Rohit tried to jokingly slap him.