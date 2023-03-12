IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma's Men Create Unique Record In Ahmedabad | See Here

For the first time ever in the history of Test cricket, a team has notched up fifty-plus stands for all the first six wickets.

In response to Australia's 480 runs in the first innings, India were all out for 571 in the ongoing fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, thanks to Virat Kohli's 186. It is to be noted that Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat due to an injury.

Not only Kohli, the Test also saw several tremendous batting displays from others. If Shubman Gill scored a brilliant ton on Day 3, KS Bharat and Axar Patel also played their part, scoring 44 and 79 respectively to help India cross Australia's score.

Amid the spectacular batting performance, the hosts made an unique world record in Test cricket. India put up fifty-plus partnerships for all the first six wickets, which happened for the first time in the history of the longest format of the game.

The smallest among them was the 58-run stand between Gill and Kohli. The biggest was the 162 runs put between Kohli and Axar for the sixth wicket.

Let's look at all the 50+ partnerships in India's Innings.

1st Wicket - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - (74 runs (126 balls) Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - (74 runs (126 balls)

2nd Wicket - Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara - (113 runs, 248 balls) Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara - (113 runs, 248 balls)

3rd Wicket - Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli - (58 runs, 100 balls) Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli - (58 runs, 100 balls)

4th Wicket - Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja - (64 runs, 170 balls) Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja - (64 runs, 170 balls)

5th Wicket - Virat Kohli and KS Bharat - 84 runs (180 balls) Virat Kohli and KS Bharat - 84 runs (180 balls)

6th Wicket - Virat Kohli and Axar Patel - 162 runs (215 balls) Virat Kohli and Axar Patel - 162 runs (215 balls)

With just one day left, the match is heading towards a possible draw, which means India will win the BGT 2023 2-1.