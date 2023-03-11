IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Shubman Gill Smashes 2nd Ton In Must-Win Game For India
Team India's star opener Shubman Gill has once again proven himself to be one of the most crucial assets for the team. Gill smashed his 2nd test century and it came in a must-win game for Team India.
Ahmedabad: Team India's star opener Shubman Gill has once again proven himself to be one of the most crucial assets for the team. Gill smashed his 2nd test century and it came in a must-win game for Team India. The hosts came out to chase a massive first innings total of 480 runs by Australia. Team India needed a good start and Shubman Gill made sure of it as he first joined a crucial 74 runs-opening partnership with Rohit Sharma and then a 113 runs partnership with India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara.
Take a bow, Shubman Gill ?#INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/M8U2gneid8BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2023
CENTURY for @ShubmanGill ??A brilliant ? for #TeamIndia opener. His 2nd in Test cricket.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/shU2nuWLWo BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2023
Gill has been playing in God mode lately. This is his 5th century this year and now he got one in each and every format in the year 2023. He smashed one in T20I, three in ODI, and of them was an ODI double ton and now a test century against Australia. Team India needed a quick and steady start in order to turn the tables on the Aussies and they got it as the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were aggressively attacking the visitors' bowling line-up. Rohit departed after scoring 35 runs, However, Australia still couldn't utilise it as Gill along with Pujara joined a 113 runs stand before Todd Murphy sent Pujara back to the dugout after a 42 runs knock.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Say Vintage Rohit Sharma As He Smashes Mitchell Starc For Six With Trademark Pull Shot
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
IND trail by 292 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
SL lead by 65 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
10 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 56 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
09 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
09 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 52 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS