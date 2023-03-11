The hosts came out to chase a massive first innings total of 480 runs by Australia. Team India needed a good start and Shubman Gill made sure of it as he first joined a crucial 74 runs-opening partnership with Rohit Sharma and then a 113 runs partnership with India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara.

Team India's star opener Shubman Gill has once again proven himself to be one of the most crucial assets for the team. Gill smashed his 2nd test century and it came in a must-win game for Team India.

Gill has been playing in God mode lately. This is his 5th century this year and now he got one in each and every format in the year 2023. He smashed one in T20I, three in ODI, and of them was an ODI double ton and now a test century against Australia.

Team India needed a quick and steady start in order to turn the tables on the Aussies and they got it as the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were aggressively attacking the visitors' bowling line-up.

Rohit departed after scoring 35 runs, However, Australia still couldn't utilise it as Gill along with Pujara joined a 113 runs stand before Todd Murphy sent Pujara back to the dugout after a 42 runs knock.