IND Vs AUS 4th Test: 'This Half-Century Might Get Converted Into Double Hundred', Says Sunil Gavaskar On Virat Kohli
India's batting maestro Virat Kohli is once again in the spotlight as Team India chases a massive first innings total of 480 runs.
Ahmedabad: India's batting maestro Virat Kohli is once again in the spotlight as Team India chases a massive first innings total of 480 runs. The hosts did get a good start because of Shubman Gill's astonishing ton 0f 128 runs. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Virat Kohli can turn this half-century into a double ton.
Team India ended day 3 on 289 runs at the loss of 3 wickets. They wanted to start well on day 4 as well but lost Ravindra Jadeja early in the first session of day 4. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is continuing to progress the scoreboard from the other end.
"The best thing is the way Virat Kohli came and scored a half-century after seeing the pitch's behavior. I feel this half-century might get converted into a double hundred and if that happens, it means India would have taken a lead from Australia and have a chance to win the match," said Gavaskar speaking after the match.
"When someone is hungry and has not got much to eat and is getting something to eat, why should he leave it? He has not scored a century in the last few years, so the best way to make up for it is by scoring 250," Gavaskar added.
Virat has not scored a test ton since November 2019 and would like to end the more than three years long drought with a century in a must-win situation for Team India. At the time of writing Virat Kohli is batting on 87 runs and is getting support from KS Bharat from the other end who is batting on 23.
