Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Tim Paine Trolled After Shocking DRS Review Challenge Against Mayank Agarwal on Day 3

Australian skipper Tim Paine faced heavy backlash on Twitter on Sunday during day three of the fourth and final Test. Paine opted for DRS in the 52nd over of the Indian first innings, when Mayank Agarwal missed a flick and the Australian skipper took the catch off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

The replays showed that there was daylight between the bat and the ball. The ball flicked the thigh guard and that is the sound that confused the hosts.

Here is how Paine faced backlash:

“Don’t Review Skip!#AUSvIND,” a fan tweeted.

How many times he fails in drs. Praneeth Reddy (@Praneet30310027) January 17, 2021

Fleming on Tim Paine: “He needs to get a diploma in DRS.”#AUSvIND SEN 1116 (@1116sen) January 17, 2021

Paine should be banned from calling drs on any legside catch. Was SO certain of that one. Neilhoh (@Neilhoh) January 17, 2021

Tim Paine will go down as the worst reviewer in the history of DRS. DC612 (@bhoovi) January 17, 2021

Shane Watson watching Tim Paine burn through DRS reviews unnecessarily like..#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/rhBoEhvNcp Matt Back (@MattNotFront) January 17, 2021

Pushing for a series win and Paine has set a conservative field, causing three nicks to fly through vacant slip spots already. Plus another classic Paine DRS fail. He’s gotta go. #AUSvsIND Luke Whito (@LukeWhito) January 17, 2021

It is not the first time Paine got a DRS wrong. Paine has been guilty in this series of opting for bad reviews. At the time of filing the copy, India was in a spot of bother at 240 for six. Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur are in the middle and are looking to close in on the Australian first innings score.