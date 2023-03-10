IND vs AUS 4th Test: Twitter Erupts After Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Three Wickets In An Over On Day 2

India's marquee spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again came to the rescue and provided India with back-to-back breakthroughs in the same over to bring the hosts back in the game.

Updated: March 10, 2023 1:41 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Ahmedabad: India's marquee spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again came to the rescue and provided India with back-to-back breakthroughs in the same over to bring the hosts back in the game. He dismissed set batter Cameron Green to break his 208-run stand with Usman Khawaja and then sent Alex Carey back on a four-ball duck.

Indian fans had lost all hope as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green batted for more than two sessions across two days and kept the Indian team on their toes. At the end of stumps day 1, Khawaja was batting on 104 runs, while Green was playing unbeaten on 49.

Khawaja added 58 runs and Green 65 on day 2 before Ravichandran Ashwin finally broke their double-century stand. AUS's star all-rounder got out after scoring 114 runs. Alex Carey walked out on number 7 but returned back to the dugout even before the Aussies could overcome the loss of Green.

Ashwin once again brought Indian fans back to life with back-to-back dismissals. He later dismissed Mitchell Starc with another brilliant delivery. His three wickets on day 2 are the only blows Aussies faced on day 2 so far. At the time of writing Usman Khawaja is still batting on the pitch at a score of 165.

