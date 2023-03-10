India's marquee spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again came to the rescue and provided India with back-to-back breakthroughs in the same over to bring the hosts back in the game. He dismissed set batter Cameron Green to break his 208-run stand with Usman Khawaja and then sent Alex Carey back on a four-ball duck.

Indian fans had lost all hope as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green batted for more than two sessions across two days and kept the Indian team on their toes. At the end of stumps day 1, Khawaja was batting on 104 runs, while Green was playing unbeaten on 49.