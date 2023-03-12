IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli's Humble Century Celebration Takes Over Internet - Watch Viral Video

The modern-day great Virat Kohli has once again proved himself as one of the greatest batters in the game by ending a more than three years long test century drought in a must-win situation for Team India.

Ahmedabad: The modern-day great Virat Kohli has once again proved himself as one of the greatest batters in the game by ending a more than three years long test century drought in a must-win situation for Team India. He arrived at his most memorable Test 50 since January 2022 during Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Arena in Ahmedabad. Virat came out to bat on day four on 59 runs and completed his much-awaited test century post-lunch. The Man. The Celebration. Take a bow, @imVkohli ??#INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/QrL8qbj6s9 BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2023

Virat was going through a rough patch prior to the Asia Cup last year and from then he has once again risen as one of the greatest batters in the game. This was his 75th International century and 28th in Test cricket. Virat was going through a rough patch prior to the Asia Cup last year and from then he has once again risen as one of the greatest batters in the game. This was his 75th International century and 28th in Test cricket. ??? ??? ???? ????? ? #INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UXGl32n3WL BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2023