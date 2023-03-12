IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli's Humble Century Celebration Takes Over Internet - Watch Viral Video

The modern-day great Virat Kohli has once again proved himself as one of the greatest batters in the game by ending a more than three years long test century drought in a must-win situation for Team India.

Ahmedabad: The modern-day great Virat Kohli has once again proved himself as one of the greatest batters in the game by ending a more than three years long test century drought in a must-win situation for Team India.

He arrived at his most memorable Test 50 since January 2022 during Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Arena in Ahmedabad. Virat came out to bat on day four on 59 runs and completed his much-awaited test century post-lunch.

Virat was going through a rough patch prior to the Asia Cup last year and from then he has once again risen as one of the greatest batters in the game. This was his 75th International century and 28th in Test cricket.

The celebration from the Indian batting maestro was humble and yet phenomenal. He raised both his arms up to acknowledge his teammates and everyone in the crowd cheering him. People in the crowd were bowing down to the legend. He then took out the ring he carries as a necklace and gave it a kiss. Axar Patel was equally thrilled as he watched Kohli reach yet another milestone. He came and gave Virat a tight hug following his celebration.

The century gets more special as India was chasing a massive first-inning total of 480 runs from Australia and centuries from him and Gill have put India in a strong position. Team India has managed to put 419 runs on board in 145 overs. Virat is batting on 110 and Axar on 14.

