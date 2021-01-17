On the Day 3 of the final Test, India got new heroes in Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur who revive their chances in the game with scintillating half-centuries. Debutant Sundar and Thakur took responsibilities on their shoulder after the underwhelming show from middle-order to take Team India into a challenging position in the game. India posted 336 runs in the first innings in reply to Australia's 369. <p></p> <p></p>The duo shared an outstanding 123-run partnership for the seventh against a high-quality Australia bowling attack comprising Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. <p></p> <p></p>Washington (62) and Shardul (67) played with a lot of guts and showed resilience to put up a solid show against host attack. The duo doesn't waste any opportunity to attack the loose deliveries. <p></p> <p></p>"We knew their bowlers were tiring out a bit so it was a matter of hanging in there for one hour. We knew we probably would be on top if we hung in," said Shardul at the post-play press conference. <p></p> <p></p>This was largely due to the fight put up by Washington and Shardul who played their strokes without worrying about the end result, frustrating the high-quality Australian attack with their carefree approach. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane started the Day 3 for India. Unfortunately, Josh Hazlewood broke the crucial stand by sending Pujara back to pavilion with an unplayable delivery in the second over of the day. <p></p> <p></p>While Rahane (37) displayed some grit before playing a poor shot at the stroke of lunch. Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant (23) played cautiously in the second session. While, Hazlewood lured Mayank Agarwal into a loose drive for Steve Smith to complete a catch at second slip on the rebound. The premier Aussie pacer later dismissed Sydney's hero - Pant. <p></p> <p></p>Hazlewood finished with a well-deserved 5/57 for Australia, a reward for consistently bowling with an impeccable line and length at a brisk pace. <p></p> <p></p>The spin allrounder survived for 144 deliveries in which he slammed seven boundaries and a maximum. While Shardul, who opened his scoring with a magnificent six played 115 balls for 67 runs which was laced by 9 fours and 2 sixes. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Australia openers played in contrasting fashion to each other as David Warner played some cracking shots in his brief unbeaten 20-run knock while Marcus Harris decided to go defensive and stood by his partner at stumps by scoring just 1 run. At stumps, Australia were 21/0 extending the home team's lead to 54.