Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers reacted on Virat Kohli’s scoop shot against Australia in the second T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. In the 15th over of India’s innings, captain Kohli switched himself to ABD’s mode and played a scoop shot against Andrew Tye for a six. Kohli, who is known to play more orthodox shots, garnered a lot of praise for the extraordinary shot in the second T20I.

AB de Villiers took to Twitter and reacted to his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate’s quality shot with emoticons.

https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1335556181847396352

Meanwhile, after the match, Kohli also said he will text the Proteas for his response to his scoop shot.

“[The scoop] there was indeed an AB shot! I told Hardik Tye wasn’t expecting it and he said he didn’t either. I’ll text AB tonight, see what he thinks of it,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Team India won the second T20I against Australia by six-wickets and sealed the three-match T20I series with an unassailable 2-0 series. In the clinical victory, Kohli also played a crucial role with his 40 runs knock off 24 balls.

Kohli and De Villiers have been playing alongside for Royal Challengers Bangalore from past few years and share great camaraderie with each other both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, in the match, after put to bat first, Australia set a formidable target of 195 for India. Stand-in captain Matthew Wade (58) struck a well-made half-century to set the tone for a big total. Steve Smith (42) also chipped in his valuable contribution to the total.

Chasing the target, India had a decent start as KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan shared a 56-run stand for the opening wicket. Dhawan slammed 52 runs off 36 balls, while Rahul scored 30.

It was Hardik Pandya who changed the game in India’s favour with his quickfire 42 runs knock off 22 balls as he remained not out to finish things off with a maximum in 195-chase.