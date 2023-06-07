IND vs AUS: AI's Prediction For WTC Final 2023 Clash Leaves Aussie Players In Splits - WATCH Viral Video

Australian team read hilarious and surprising prediction from AI for the summit clash between India and Australia for the WTC Title

New Delhi: The Australian team used artificial intelligence (AI) to see the result of the ICC World Test Championship final clash against India on Wednesday at The Oval, and the result was surprising and hilarious for the mega clash.

"We asked AI to predict the outcome of the WTC 23 final and the results were, ahhh, interesting...," said the Instagram post made by cricket.com.au.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau)

Aussie Players Read Hilarious AI Prediction Reading the result, skipper Pat Cummins said, "Australia and India took on a nerve-wracking battle. Australia chasing a challenging target, had an unconventional strategy. Their batting order was reversed, adding an element of surprise to the contest."

Josh Hazlewood continued, "Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, the unlikely opening pair, took guard. Hazlewood displayed some unexpected finesse, and struck some elegant boundaries, setting the tone for an audacious chase. India struggled to find their rhythm after being taken aback by the unconventional approach of Australia."

Cummins added further, "Pat Cummins came at number three, leading from the front. His fearless intent brought belief into the Aussies camp and brought them close to a win with each stroke. With 2 runs needed in 1 ball, he sent the ball into the night skies, launching a nervy full toss delivered by the Indian bowler."

"Australia triumphed despite all odds, with their unconventional approach proving to be a masterstroke," said Hazlewood. "The Oval erupted," concluded Lyon.

Head And Smith Stand Strong After Day 1 Team India elected to bowl first after winning the toss and the decision seemed right as they grabbed three big wickets quickly but the Aussies managed to change the tides with the help of Travis Head's century and Steve Smith's fifty.