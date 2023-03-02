IND vs AUS: Ashwin Creates New Record, Becomes India’s Third Highest Wicket Taker In International Matches

The star spinner from Chennai, who made his debut for India on June 5, 2010 against Sri Lanka in Harare, has picked up a total of 466 wickets in 91 Tests, 151 scalps in 113 ODIs, and 72 wickets in 65 T20I matches played so far.

Updated: March 2, 2023 12:54 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: The world's No. 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin broke former Indian skipper and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, became India's third-leading wicket taker in international cricket on Thursday (March 2).

The right-arm off spinner bowler, is India's second wicket taker in the test matches. Ashwin broke Kapil Dev's record of 687 wickets, by taking two wickets in the morning session of the second day's play for the third Test against Australia, which is currently underway at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

In total Ashwin has played 269 International matches for Team India, During the on-going test match Ashwin first removed Peter Handscomb in 71st over and match Kapil's tally. Then he got rid of Alex Carey on the first ball of the 75th over, he broke Kapil's record to move to the third position. He also removed Nathan Lyon, to take a total of three wickets in Australia's first innings.

Former legend Anil Kumble holds the record of leading wicket taker in international cricket (953 wickets in 401 matches), followed by him Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets in 365 matches) comes second in the list. Breaking Kapil Dev's record, Ashwin comes 3rd in the list.

Ravi Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become India's 3rd highest wicket taker in international cricket.

Most wickets takers for team India in test cricket.

Anil Kumble: 953 Wickets

Harbhajan Singh: 707 Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin: 689 Wickets

Kapil Dev: 687 Wickets#IndvsAus #INDvsAUSTest

Probably only this bowler gives fear to non-striker also ??#Ashwin #ravichandranashwin #IndvsAus #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/RBneRhONdX

