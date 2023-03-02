IND vs AUS: Ashwin, Umesh Run Riot As Australia Bowled Out For 197, Lead By 88 Against India
IND vs AUS: Ashwin, Umesh Run Riot As Australia Bowled Out For 197, Lead By 87 Against India
New Delhi: Australia have been bowled out for 197 in their first innings of the third Test, leading India by 88 runs. India were earlier bowled out for a mere 109. Australia started the day 2 ahead by 47 runs and had a good first hour where they didn't lose a wicket.
Ahead by 77 runs, India were staring at a big lead before Ashwin spelt magic and removed Handcomb for 21. The breakthrough meant that India had an opening. Umesh Yadav then removed Cameron Green before Ashwin got rid of Carey and Lyon. Starc and Murphy were then sent packing by Umesh Yadav while Ashwin removed Todd Murphy to end Australia's innings. From 186-4, Australia were soon bowled out for 197, with Umesh and Ashwin taking three wickets a piece on Day 2.
What a ripper from Umesh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/MckFu7VgpZ
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 2, 2023
What a peach from Umesh Yadav to reach 100 Test wickets at home.
An absolute gun pacer at home! pic.twitter.com/rG6EkP8Un4
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 2, 2023
Meanwhile, India were 13 for no loss at Lunch. Australia still lead India by 75 runs on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on five, while Shubman Gill was on four.
Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31. For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.
Brief Scores:.
India 1st Innings: 109 all out & 13 for no loss in 4 overs (Rohit Sharma 5 batting, Shubman Gill 4 batting).
Australia 1st Innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/44
(Inputs From PTI)
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
'Thoda Dekh Ball Kaha Lag Raha Hai’: Rohit Sharma Uses Cuss Words For Ravindra Jadeja After He Wastes Two Reviews - WATCH
Have You Got Any Tips? Matthew Kuhnemann Asks Ravindra Jadeja For Help, Here's What India All-Rounder Said
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd Test - TEST
01 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 05 Mar 2023
IND trail by 75 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
01 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
England beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
Bermuda Vs Panama Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
28 Feb 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Bermuda beat Panama by 60 runs
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Feb 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 28 Feb 2023
New Zealand beat England by 1 run
Cayman Islands Vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
28 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Bahamas by 31 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS