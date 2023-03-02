IND vs AUS: Ashwin, Umesh Run Riot As Australia Bowled Out For 197, Lead By 88 Against India

IND vs AUS: Ashwin, Umesh Run Riot As Australia Bowled Out For 197, Lead By 87 Against India

New Delhi: Australia have been bowled out for 197 in their first innings of the third Test, leading India by 88 runs. India were earlier bowled out for a mere 109. Australia started the day 2 ahead by 47 runs and had a good first hour where they didn't lose a wicket. Australia have been bowled out for 197 in their first innings of the third Test, leading India by 88 runs. India were earlier bowled out for a mere 109. Australia started the day 2 ahead by 47 runs and had a good first hour where they didn't lose a wicket.

Ahead by 77 runs, India were staring at a big lead before Ashwin spelt magic and removed Handcomb for 21. The breakthrough meant that India had an opening. Umesh Yadav then removed Cameron Green before Ashwin got rid of Carey and Lyon. Starc and Murphy were then sent packing by Umesh Yadav while Ashwin removed Todd Murphy to end Australia's innings. From 186-4, Australia were soon bowled out for 197, with Umesh and Ashwin taking three wickets a piece on Day 2.

Meanwhile, India were 13 for no loss at Lunch. Australia still lead India by 75 runs on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on five, while Shubman Gill was on four.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31. For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 109 all out & 13 for no loss in 4 overs (Rohit Sharma 5 batting, Shubman Gill 4 batting).

Australia 1st Innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/44

