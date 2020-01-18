Bollywood actress <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Athiya-Shetty">Athiya Shetty</a> impressed with <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/KL-Rahul">KL Rahul</a>'s heroics at Rajkot on Saturday took to Instagram and reacted with a heart emoji on the cricketer's post. Rahul scored 80 off 52 balls at No 5 during the must-win second ODI against Australia. Not just Athiya Shetty, fans were also impressed as they lauded the Karnataka cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>This is not the first time the Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been seen reacting on each other's social media posts. According to the grapevine, the two are close friends. <p></p> <p></p>Not just Athiya Shetty, but Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is set to play former India captain Kapil Dev on the big screen in his upcoming film '83', wrote, "The Boss Blade". <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_3914031" align="aligncenter" width="287"]<img class="size-full wp-image-3914031" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/19.jpg" alt="Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, KL Rahul, KL Rahul news, KL Rahul age, KL Rahul wicketkeeper, KL Rahul gf, Australia tour of India, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Cricket News" width="287" height="362" /> KL Rahul (Instagram)[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Not just with the bat, Rahul was also sharp behind the stumps with the gloves as he inflicted a stumping to bring an end to a 62-run stand partnership between Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. Finch had his leg on the line and had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7baxCMgXxY/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7baxCMgXxY/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">We March On &#x2694;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; See you in Bangalore&#x1f499;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/rahulkl/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> KL Rahul&#x1f451;</a> (@rahulkl) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:01am PST</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>With the 36-run win at Rajkot, India levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1. <p></p> <p></p>"I couldn't have asked for a better start. Each day I've been thrown different roles and responsibilities and I'm enjoying it for now. Batting at 5, I wanted to give myself a few balls, you know what the wicket is doing and Virat said that it's coming on nicely. A few came off the middle, and I was confident I could score, and everything else faded away. Glad I got some partnerships going and played my role to the best of my abilities," said Rahul when he was awarded the Man of the match.