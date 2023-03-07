Ind vs Aus: BCCI Likely To Challenge ICC's 'Poor' Ratings On Indore Pitch

The Indore pitch received Poor ratings from the International Cricket Council.

New Delhi: The wickets in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been a hot topic of debate. Many Australian experts have slammed the BCCI for preparing pitches that are too spin friendly. The surfaces have offered plenty of turn and all the matches so far have been one-sided, ending within three days. The wickets in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been a hot topic of debate. Many Australian experts have slammed the BCCI for preparing pitches that are too spin friendly. The surfaces have offered plenty of turn and all the matches so far have been one-sided, ending within three days.

India defeated Australia in Nagpur and Delhi before the visitors bounced back to pick up a brilliant win in Indore. The pitch in Indore was the toughest of them all as the ball spun sharply from ball one. As Rohit Sharma opted to bat in the third Test, the Australian spinners run riot and bowled the hosts out for 109. Later, a decent show with the bat and a stunning performance by Nathan Lyon in the second innings saw Australia thrash India by nine wickets.

The pitch In Indore was rated poor by the ICC and was slapped with three demerit points. However, as per the latest update, BCCI is unhappy with the decision and is likely to challenge ICC's verdict.

"We will take stock of the situation and decide," a BCCI official said. In the ICC press statement, match referee Broad had said, "The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match."

As per ICC rules, BCCI has about two weeks to appeal against the sanction. If a venue accumulates five demerit points over a five-year period, it will be suspended from hosting international matches for 12 months. This will not be the first instance of an ICC sanction being reversed if BCCI decides to lodge a complaint and get the decision in their favour. Last year, PCB managed to reverse the ICC decision on the Rawalpindi pitch after registering an appeal. The pitch was rated below average by the ICC match referee.