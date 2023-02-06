Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Chappell - Ravi Shastri Press Conference | FULL HIGHLIGHTS

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in a four match Test series. Australia are yet to win a series in India since 2004 and without their ace pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who have been ruled out from the first Test, the Pat Cummins-led side has a massive challenge ahead of them.

Days before the first Test in Nagpur, veteran cricketers Ravi Shastri and Ian Chappell held a joint press conference where they touched various topics relating to the series. Speaking about team India's combination, Ravi Shastri said that India will go in with three spinners, namely R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. He said that it will be a toss up between Ishan Kishan, who is a like-to-like replacement to Pant, and KS Bharat, who is a proper keeper. The former India cricketer also feels that Suryakumar Yadav will make his debut in the first Test.

"Never predict a playing XI till I see the pitch. It will be three spinners Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Keeper will be the person who will be good with the gloves than with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav's debut is on the cards," said Shastri.

Shastri said that Australians would be desperate to remove Cheteshwar Pujara early. "He is a braveheart. He will be the one wicket Australia will want early."

Rishabh Pant has been a thorn in flesh for the Australian team but the wicketkeeper-batter will miss the series after suffering an accident. Ian Chappell said that Pant's loss is a big blow to India. "Pant is a player who can give the captain sleepless nights. India will miss him," said the former Australia captain.

There was a lot of debate about the conditions in India with Ian Healy saying that Indians prepare unfair pitches. However, Shastri was unfazed by Healy's comments and said that he wants to see the ball turning from the very first day of the Test match.