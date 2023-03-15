IND vs AUS: David Warner Doubtful For 1st ODI Against India As Australia Seek Redemption

A call on David Warner's selection for the first ODI against India will be taken by the medicall staff who will monitor the batter in nets.

India and Australia are set to clash in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17. Having lost the Test series 2-1, Australia will be seeking redemption in the ODI series. Several big guns like Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis have joined the Aussie squad as the team steps up its World Cup preparation.

The visitors though are sweating over the fitness of veteran David Warner who suffered a hairline fracture during the second Test in Delhi. An Aussie team spokesperson informed that a call on Warner's selection would be taken by the medical staff who will examine the batter during the net sessions. Warner had two rehab sessions in Australia before joining the Australian squad in Mumbai on Monday.

"They will look at Dave in Mumbai for game one and make a call from there," a team spokesman said.

However, Aussie coach Andrew McDonald is optimistic that David Warner will be available for the first ODI in Mumbai.

"He's recovered from his injury, so we'll see Dave back in Australian colours on the 17th and we'll go from there," McDonald said.

David Warner has been going through a lean patch in Test cricket. The batter did score a double hundred against South Africa earlier this year in the Boxing Day Test, but has been miserably out of form in recent times. However, McDonald confirmed that David Warner is in Australia's plans for the WTC final against India in June. The mega event might well be the final time we see David Warner in Test if he fails to grab the opportunity.