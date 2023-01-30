IND Vs AUS: Dinesh Karthik's Reply To Marnus Labuschagne's Coffee Filled Luggage For India Tour Goes Viral

Team India's next assignment following the New Zealand series is the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Team India is set to collide against Australia in a four-match test series from 9th February at the VCA Stadium in Maharashtra.

The Aussie team is set to arrive in India in the next few days. AUS star batter Marnus Labuschagne shared a picture of his luggage for the Australian tour of India. Marnus has stuffed his luggage with loads of coffee packets. He posted a picture about it on Twitter with a caption stating "Just a few KG of coffee on its way to (India flag emoji, coffee emoji, cricket emoji), Guess how many bags?"

Marnus Labuschagne posted on Twitter: "Just a few KG of coffee on its way to India. Guess how many bags?"

However, Indian cricketer, Dinesh Karthik wasn't that big of a fan of Marnus' coffee and replied to his tweet saying "You get great coffee in India too mate".

Dinesh Karthik replied: "You get great coffee in india too mate"

Aussies have not won a single test series in India since 2004 and The Indian side has been the most formidable force to clash against in red-ball cricket at their home in the past decade. Rohit Sharma and company would be looking forward to keeping their win streak in the home test series alive and booking the slot for the finals of the World Test Championship.