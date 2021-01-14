IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction India Tour of Australia 2020-21 4th Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s India vs Australia 4th Test at The Gabba 5.30 AM IST January 14 Friday

IND vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Australia vs India 4th Test

India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs India Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs AUS at The Gabba, Brisbane: After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahane’s wounded India will take no prisoners in a ‘winners take all’ fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the series. Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a draw will be enough for India to retain it for another couple of years. There are times when the human body responds differently to the adrenaline rush and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari have given their million fans a reason to believe in their gumption that was on display in Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah played with an abdominal strain and didn’t want to come out even though the experience was painful and Ravindra Jadeja with a broken thumb was ready to do what Malcolm Marshall did with a fractured wrist three decades back. The new India that Virat Kohli so raved about is now ready to battle a whole new set of adversities at a venue where Australia hasn’t lost a Test since 1988. There won’t be a Jadeja and Bumrah and on one of the most difficult tracks, it couldn’t have gotten more worse for India. And insult to injury is Mayank Agarwal being hit on the forearm in the nets and Ashwin battling back spasms. But Ajinkya Rahane will still smile, Cheteshwar Pujara will be uncomplaining and trust Rohit Sharma to still go for the pull shot if Pat Cummins digs one short. The combination has all gone for a toss and Rahane would only understand that discretion is the better part of valour. India might just want to use the option of playing only four bowlers instead of a regular five in order to take the game deep with their batting. If Agarwal is available, expect him to go in at number three after Rohit and Shubman Gill with Pujara and Rahane coming a notch down. There is an option of playing Prithvi Shaw or Wriddhiman Saha in place of Ravindra Jadeja but off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar’s name is also doing the rounds. It’s the bowling attack that India will be worried about. Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj with just three Tests in their kitty and Shardul Thakur, who bowled all of 10 balls in his debut Test two years back, do not exactly inspire confidence.

TOSS: The 4th Test match toss between India vs Australia will take place at 5 AM (IST) – January 14, Friday.

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubham Gill, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravichandran Ashwin (C)

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, T. Natarajan

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha/Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

IND vs AUS SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, James Pattinson.

