IND vs AUS: Fan Spotted With 'Miss You MS Dhoni' Placard During WTC Final 2023
MS Dhoni's magic at the Kennington Oval. Fans spotted with 'Miss You MS Dhoni' banner during WTC Final
New Delhi: MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain in the history of cricket and his popularity is second to none. This was once again visible when 'Mahi Magic' took over India vs Australia match at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday.
A fan was spotted with a banner stating 'Miss You MS Dhoni' and the picture of it is now going viral all over the internet. The legendary skipper recently led Chennai Super Kings to victory in the IPL 2023. This edition of the Indian Premier League was speculated to be Dhoni's final season so fans came out in large numbers to support the icon.
Even Team India last won an ICC Trophy under Dhoni and are yet to secure a win at the big stage. The Indian team now has a chance to win their first-ever ICC title since 2013. Fans were disappointed after India's outing on day 1 and were seen clearly missing Dhoni's presence on the field.
#WTC2023Final ?? pic.twitter.com/e1Al9eV4lt
Rajabets India??? (@smileandraja) June 8, 2023
Team India's Comeback On Day 2
Aussie made a great comeback on day 1 after losing three early wickets of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne. However, the astonishing partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith helped them post 327/3 at the end of stumps day 1. Head became the first batter to smash a century in WTC Final.
Smith completed his century on Day 2 and Head got past the 150 runs mark. However, at this point, Indian bowlers were set to make their comeback. Siraj was again the first bowler to strike as he dismissed the dangerous Head (163 runs off 174 balls) early in the first session.
Then Shami struck and sent Cameron Green back to the dugout before he could even do any damage. Shardul Thakur joined the party and grabbed the big fish, Steve Smith. Axar Patel's direct hit run out of Mitchell Starc added the cherry on the cake. Australia before lunch managed to post 422 runs at the loss of 7 wickets.
COMMENTS