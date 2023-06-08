New Delhi: MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain in the history of cricket and his popularity is second to none. This was once again visible when 'Mahi Magic' took over India vs Australia match at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday.

A fan was spotted with a banner stating 'Miss You MS Dhoni' and the picture of it is now going viral all over the internet. The legendary skipper recently led Chennai Super Kings to victory in the IPL 2023. This edition of the Indian Premier League was speculated to be Dhoni's final season so fans came out in large numbers to support the icon.

Even Team India last won an ICC Trophy under Dhoni and are yet to secure a win at the big stage. The Indian team now has a chance to win their first-ever ICC title since 2013. Fans were disappointed after India's outing on day 1 and were seen clearly missing Dhoni's presence on the field.