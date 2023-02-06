Ind vs Aus: Former Sri Lanka Captain Predicts winner of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India will face Australia in a four-match test series, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 starting from February 9. The first Test will be take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad will host the next three games.

Despite of India's excellent performance in the home, not everyone thinks that the host are the firm favourites to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this time. Sri Lanka batting legend Mahela Jayawardene thinks that it will be a closely fought series, he further mentioned that Australia's both batting and bowling units are really good.

"I think it's always going to be a great series. I think Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen tackle that, they do have a really good bowling unit and how do the Indian batsmen tackle that it depends on how each team starts the series and who's got that momentum. But it will be fascinating," Jayawardene told ICC.

He predicted that Pat Cummins-led Aussies will beat India (2-1).

"It's difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I'm hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it's going to be a tough one," he added.