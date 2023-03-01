IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Indore Highlights : Australia End Day On 156 For 4 After Bowling India Out For 109

Live India vs Australia Score: 2-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will be looking to seal the series in Indore.

16:42: End of day's play and Australia will be the happier side at 156-4. They lead by 47 runs.

16:08: Jadeja gets his fourth wicket as Smith is caught behind. India clawing back in the game.

16:08: Another review wasted by India and Ravindra Jadeja. That is very poor captaincy by Rohit Sharma, reviews are very important on this pitch. AUS :

15:58: Jadeja has his third and Khawaja goes to a poor shot. Wanted to sweep, gets a leading edge and Shubman Gill takes an easy catch at deep square. AUS 125-3

15:32: Australia now lead India by 1 run. They are two wickets down but a lot of cricket is still left in the match. AUS 109/1

15:03 Finally a wicket for India and India breathe a sigh of relief. Ravindra gets past the defence of Labuschagne. The ball kept really low. Australia trail by just 1 run. AUS 108/2

15:03 100 up for Australia and they are just one wicket down. They are in complete command of the match.

14:47 Australia are nearing India's total and they are just 1 wicket down. A lead of 100 or more looks very likely and if they manage to take such a significant lead, it will be tough for India to bounce back. AUS 88-1

14:10: We are nearing Tea and India have not broken through the partnership of Khawaja and Labuschagne. This match is slipping away quickly from the hands of team India. AUS 70/1

13:03: The partnership of Usman Khawaja and Marcus Labuchagne is chipping away with runs. India wasted two reviews on Kahwaja and didn't take the one where he was actually out. AUS 39/1

13:02: Travis Heat is gone as Jadeja traps him LBW so Australia have also not got the start they wanted.

12:48: India have been bowled out for 109 as Mohammed Siraj is run-out

12:43: Another one bites the dust and Kuhnemann has five wickets. Umesh is out after hitting a few lusty blows. IND 108/9

12.22: Play resumes after Lunch. Ashwin and Axar will be looking to stitch a decent partnership and take India past 150. Oh no! Matthew Kugnesmann removes Aswin as he is caught behind. That's a controversial dismissal as the bat seemed to hit the ground but the umpire saw a spike and gave the batter out.

11:40 India at lunch on Day 1 vs Australia. Ashwin 1*, Axar 6*. Nathan Lyon 3/23, Matthew Kuhnemann 3/14. India 84/7

11:24 Another Wicket! Srikar Bharat is out LBW and Nathan Lyon bags another wicket. IND 82/7

11:08: That's a big wicket for Australia and the visitors are on top. Todd Murphy gets the big man, Virat Kohli out LBW. IND 70/5

10:54: Plenty happening at the pitch. The ball is turning sharply and the bounce is also not consistent. Scoring runs here will take some sill. IND 66-5

10:43:Virat Kohli will be key now. India need runs from him if they are to reach a respectable total. IND 57-5

10:30: And now Lyon Removes Shreyas Iyer as he drags one back onto the stumps. This is carnage in Indore. IND 45/4

10:20: Jadeja departs, it's looking like a wickets highlights package now. The southpaw is caught at coveres. IND 44/4.

10:12: Now Pujara is bowled by Nathan Lyon. This is a disaster for India. IND 36/3

10:00: Gill departs as Kuhnemann gets his second wicket. India in trouble. He is caught by Smith at slips. IND 36/2

9:56: Rohit falls! Big wicket for Australia as he is stumped off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann. Wanted to take the attack to the bowler. IND 27/1

9:48: This has been a good start by Shubman Gill. He is looking very confident and has hit three boundaries in 12 ball knock so far. IND 22/0 in 4

9:40: Rohit should have been out twice in the first over. The ball-tracking for the LBW appeal is been on 4th ball has shown three reds.

9:35 A big miss by the Australians in the first over. Rohit Sharma was caught behind of the first ball but the Aussies didn't review.

9:01: The big news is that India have won the toss and opt to bat. KL Rahul has been dropped with Shubman Gill replacing KL Rahul.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

A massive challenge awaits Australia in Indore as they prepare to stop the Indian juggernaut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia have been hammered in the first two Tests of the series and things are not looking promising for them in Indore given that their skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and David Warner will not be available.

If Australia have to come anywhere close to beating India, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head will have to play their best cricket, which will not be easy on the red soil pitch of Indore. The return of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green will be a big relief though.

There are some worries for India as well given the lack of runs from the top order. Shubman Gill is likely to replace KL Rahul as the second opener and that should solve some issues as Gill has been in scintillating form across formats.

India will also be expecting runs from Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Indian spinners have been very dominant at home and are capable to defend even the low scores but with the WTC final scheduled in England, the situation will be different and India will need all their batters to perform at full potential. A win for India in Indore will take them to their second consecutive World Test Championship final.